Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.01. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 34,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aerogrow International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $102.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Aerogrow International had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 44.42%.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

