Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Aeron has a total market cap of $84,671.90 and $655.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

