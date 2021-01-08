Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $194.32.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.