Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

