Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 6.3%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.71. 808,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 764,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

