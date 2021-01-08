Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 107,661 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.