Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.47. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 56,346 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £140,024.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

About Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.