Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.15

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.15 and traded as high as $31.44. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 29,113 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The company has a market cap of C$586.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.15.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The firm had revenue of C$281.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

