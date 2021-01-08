AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Cap Reaches $32.33 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and $29,499.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

