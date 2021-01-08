Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.97 and last traded at $72.12. 1,642,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,638,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,269,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,312,000 after acquiring an additional 405,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,236,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 404,122 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

