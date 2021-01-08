AidCoin (AID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 24% against the dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $434,125.37 and approximately $116.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

