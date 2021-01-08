Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0771 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $37.58 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.67 or 0.99026001 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00238522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00147189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00394017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

