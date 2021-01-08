Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

