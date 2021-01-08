Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn ($13.97) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $151.27 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

