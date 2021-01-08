Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Equities research analysts at Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,557. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

