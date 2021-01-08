Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.42 ($108.73).

AIR stock opened at €89.62 ($105.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.15 and a 200-day moving average of €73.65. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

