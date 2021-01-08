AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.65. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 25,345 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
