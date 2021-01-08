AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.65. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 25,345 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

