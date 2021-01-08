Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) Shares Gap Up to $79.70

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.70, but opened at $83.40. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) shares last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 533,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L)’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

