Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Up 5.1%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.05. 195,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 154,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

