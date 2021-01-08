Akash Network (AKT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $919,913.00

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $25.34 million and approximately $919,913.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 115,383,689 coins and its circulating supply is 30,347,169 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

