AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.51. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 20,024 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$21.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

