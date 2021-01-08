Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 4,024,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,576,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after buying an additional 2,756,485 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

