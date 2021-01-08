Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 8.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Albemarle worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.67. 42,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

