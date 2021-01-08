Alchemint Standards Reaches One Day Volume of $111.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 195.7% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $196,878.24 and approximately $111.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

