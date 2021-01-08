Alchemint Standards Reaches One Day Volume of $111.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 195.7% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $196,878.24 and approximately $111.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.
Alchemint Standards Profile
Alchemint Standards Token Trading
