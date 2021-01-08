Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00168294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00028329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.