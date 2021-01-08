Aleph.im 24-Hour Volume Tops $427,692.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $427,692.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00441497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,154,248 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

