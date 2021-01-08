Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $357,236.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00418536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00214127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,154,248 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.