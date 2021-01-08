Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.77

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $28.36. Alerian MLP ETF shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 3,423,389 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 914,084 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,469,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

