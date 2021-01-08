Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.87

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.17. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 3,226 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.99 million and a PE ratio of 26.65.
About Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC)
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
