Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239.48 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $534.54 million and approximately $239.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,399,975 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.