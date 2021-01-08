Alias Trading Down 25.7% Over Last Week (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Alias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alias has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $28.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014213 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006972 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Alias

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

