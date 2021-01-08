Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.81.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.88. 1,293,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,767,076. The company has a market cap of $638.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.