Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.81.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

