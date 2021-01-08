Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Shares of ATD.B traded down C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$42.57. 831,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market cap of C$47.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$30.40 and a 52-week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

