Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading 15.8% Higher

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.80. 149,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 67,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

