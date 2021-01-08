Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

