All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $323,437.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.