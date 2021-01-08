Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.69.

ALGT stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average is $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $192.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

