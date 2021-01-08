AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.82

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $35.71. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 410,203 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $9,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 43.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.