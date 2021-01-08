Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Shares Up 8.7%

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 46,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

About Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.