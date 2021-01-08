Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 1,244,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

