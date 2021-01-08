ALLY (ALY) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ALLY has a market cap of $1.16 million and $32,960.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One ALLY token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00037702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00266939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.58 or 0.02581006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012094 BTC.

ALLY (ALY) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

ALLY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

