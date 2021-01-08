Ally Financial Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

ALLY opened at $37.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $38.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

