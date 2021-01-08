Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.65. Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 82,021 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$122.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.13 million during the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

