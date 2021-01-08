Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,395.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,395 ($18.23) and last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.23), with a volume of 6745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,259.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,018.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £557.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85.

About Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

