Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,395.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,395 ($18.23) and last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.23), with a volume of 6745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £557.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.90.

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.