Alpha Quark Token Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $3.34 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

