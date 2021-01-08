Alphacat Tops One Day Volume of $222.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $663,783.46 and $222.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

