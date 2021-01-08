ALQO Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. ALQO has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $288.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010896 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019789 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

