Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sells 2,250 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.34. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

